/'There will be NO TOLLS': Trump pushes back on Iran's Hormuz fee plan, threatens US tolls if talks fail

As Iran declared that it will charge a fee on ships transiting the vital Strait of Hormuz after a 60-day negotiation period, US President Donald Trump on Saturday (June 20) claimed that "there will be NO tolls after the 60-day period expires."

Trump threatened that if a deal is not reached during the period, the United States will impose tolls for services it provided to the Middle East, describing America as the "Guardian Angel" to the region.

There will be no tolls "unless they are imposed by and for the United States of America, should the deal not be completed, for services rendered as the Guardian Angel to the countries of the Middle East for purposes of both past, present, and future reimbursement of costs," Trump posted on Truth Social.

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Following the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington, Iran's chief negotiator and Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said that the Islamic Republic will charge a maritime services fee for transiting the waterway.

"Strait of Hormuz will not return to pre-war conditions. Iran has the right to sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, and of course, we will receive a fee for services," he said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Iran’s military command officially announced a fresh closure of the Strait of Hormuz, threatening to upend the fragile diplomatic truce achieved just days ago in response to alleged ceasefire violations by Israel in southern Lebanon.

Iran claims that continued Israeli airstrikes and a refusal to withdraw forces from southern Lebanon constitute a flagrant breach of the MoU’s first clause, which requires an immediate and permanent termination of military operations across all fronts, including Lebanon.

However, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) disputed that a functional blockade is in place. CENTCOM reported that maritime traffic continues to flow under close observation, noting that 55 merchant vessels successfully transited the strait on the day of the announcement, moving over 17 million barrels of oil to international markets.

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