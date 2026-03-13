/There will be blood on Quds Day? Why this occasion in Islamic Republic calendar matters more this year amid Iran war

Mojtaba Khamenei, in his first public message since being chosen as Iran’s Supreme Leader, vowed revenge for those killed in the ongoing Israel–US attacks that began on February 28. He called for continued pressure on the Strait of Hormuz, warned neighbouring countries hosting US bases, and urged national unity. In the message, he also highlighted the Quds Day protests, calling for strong public participation and framing the rallies as a demonstration of resolve against Iran’s enemies. But what is Quds Day, which falls on Friday (Mar 13) this year? How did it come to symbolise themes of resistance, unity, and confrontation with Israel? Here is what you should know.

What did Mojtaba Khamenei say about Quds Day?

In various translations of his message circulated in Iranian media, Mojtaba Khamenei urged massive turnout at Quds Day events to project strength against Israel, the US, and ‘enemies of the Islamic Republic.’ One translation of his message read: “I remind you of the importance of attending the Quds Day rallies, where the spirit of wanting to crush the enemy must be everyone’s focus.” Another translation quoted him as saying: “Public presence on the streets, especially during the Quds Day ceremonies, must be strong and prominent.”

What is Quds Day?

Quds Day, short for International Al-Quds Day, is observed on the last Friday of Ramadan. In 2026, it falls on March 13. It is an annual international event marked by rallies, marches, speeches, and demonstrations across parts of the Muslim world and in diaspora communities. Participants express support for the Palestinian people. Events often feature symbols of opposition to Israel, Zionism, and what participants describe as Israeli occupation of Jerusalem and Palestinian territories.

The origins of Quds Day

Quds Day was established by Iran’s first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, soon after the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought the current theocratic state to power. Khomeini declared the last Friday of Ramadan as a day for Muslims worldwide to demonstrate unity and solidarity with Palestinians. He framed the occasion as opposition to Israel, which he described as an illegitimate occupier of Jerusalem. First observed in 1979, the day has since been marked annually. The largest events are typically held in Iranian cities such as Tehran, where state-organised rallies draw large crowds.

What does the word ‘Quds’ mean?

Quds Day literally means “Jerusalem Day”. Al-Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem and means the Holy or the Holy City. The word has Semitic roots and is linguistically related to the Hebrew term “kodesh”, meaning “holy”, and to “Ir HaKodesh”, meaning “Holy City”. The name became a common Arabic designation for Jerusalem around the ninth century, reflecting the city’s religious importance to Muslims, Jews, and Christians.

Why Quds Day is important in Iran’s political calendar

Quds Day is observed according to the Islamic lunar calendar, on the last Friday of Ramadan, a month of fasting and prayer for Muslims. In Iran’s political context, it has become one of the largest annual mobilisations in the Islamic Republic’s ideological calendar, often legitimising its rule as a defender of the faith. State-organised rallies in Tehran and other major cities feature speeches by political and religious leaders, anti-Israel slogans, and demonstrations expressing support for the Palestinian cause and for the legacy of the 1979 revolution.

The symbolism stresses on Muslim unity, resistance to perceived occupation, and solidarity with what Iranian leaders describe as oppressed peoples.

Iran has promoted Quds Day internationally

As part of its revolutionary messaging, Iran-linked groups and activist networks observe Quds Day in other countries, although it is not an official public holiday outside Iran. Rallies frequently witness chants such as “Death to Israel” or “Death to America”, the burning of Israeli or US flags, and expressions of support for groups such as Hezbollah and Hamas. Jewish organisations and several Western governments have criticised the events, arguing that some demonstrations promote antisemitism, hatred, or extremist rhetoric.

Violence associated with Quds Day

Violence has occasionally occurred during or around Quds Day events. In 1985, during the Iran–Iraq War, bombs exploded at a Quds Day gathering in Iran, killing 28 people and injuring hundreds.

Clashes have also occurred in Palestinian territories. In 2018 and 2021, protests linked to Quds Day in Gaza and parts of the West Bank escalated into confrontations between Palestinians and Israeli forces, involving stone-throwing, border incidents, and gunfire that resulted in deaths and injuries. Quds Day marches in Western cities have also drawn controversy. Some demonstrations have led to hate-crime investigations or public-order concerns due to antisemitic slogans or the display of symbols linked to militant groups.

Security concerns and tensions around Quds Day 2026

The 2026 Quds Day observances are taking place in the backdrop of Iran war.

Security has been tightened around planned demonstrations in several countries.

In London, the traditional Al-Quds Day march was banned due to intelligence assessments of a serious risk of public disorder. Police allowed only a limited static protest and deployed officers to prevent clashes between demonstrators and counter-protesters.

