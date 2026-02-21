/Ramzan Prayers at Islam's Third Holiest Site Amid Israeli Curbs

Published: Feb 21, 2026, 11:30 IST | Updated: Feb 21, 2026, 11:30 IST
On the first Friday of Ramadan, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir stormed the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy Israeli police protection.
According to Quds News Network, Ben-Gvir entered the compound accompanied by senior Israeli police commanders. The incident took place amid tight Israeli security measures and restrictions imposed on Palestinian worshippers attempting to access the site for Friday prayers during Ramadan.