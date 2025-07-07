Before launching its missile barrage and a brutal war against Israel, Iran built up a secret espionage network inside the country, made up of more than 30 Israeli citizens, many of whom were approached with offers of money through anonymous messages on Telegram, The Guardian reported. The extent of Tehran’s network has shocked Israeli officials, even as it failed in its aim to assassinate high-profile Israeli figures.

How it started: Anonymous texts and crypto payments

The campaign began with a message from accounts like “news agency” or “Tehran-Quds”, asking recipients for war-related information in exchange for payment. Some messages openly referenced Muslim solidarity and came with links to continue the conversation via Telegram, where users were offered small sums to perform low-risk errands.

Once initial trust was established, recipients were asked to install apps for PayPal and cryptocurrency transactions. Rewards increased with each completed task. One suspect earned nearly $1,000 just for checking if a black bag had been buried in a local park. There was no bag, but he sent a video to prove it and was given more tasks, handing out leaflets, putting up graffiti against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and eventually photographing military sites.

Photos helped guide Iranian missile strikes

A key focus of the spy network was to gather images of sensitive locations. As per the Guardian report, one Israeli of Azeri descent allegedly turned it into a family operation, collecting images of the Nevatim airbase, the Glilot military intelligence HQ, and Iron Dome batteries. He also sent images of the Weizmann Institute, Israel’s premier research centre, which Iran later struck during its 12-day war with Israel.

The $60,000 offer to kill a nuclear scientist

After sending photos of a nuclear scientist’s home, one recruit was offered $60,000 to kill the scientist and his family. He allegedly assembled a hit squad of four Palestinian Israeli men, but they failed to get past the security gate at the Weizmann Institute. Days later, he returned alone to take more photos and was paid $709. He was also asked to plant a GPS tracker on the scientist’s car, but refused.

Iran’s “spray and pray” strategy

Yossi Melman, an Israeli intelligence expert, told Guardian Shin Bet officials described Iran’s method as a “spray-and-pray” approach, focusing on a wide base of low-level recruits in hopes that some might evolve into long-term agents. Many of the accused carried out minor tasks but backed out when asked to cross the line into violence. As a result, Israel’s security services were able to expose the network before it could inflict serious damage. Only one person has been convicted so far from the wave of espionage arrests.

Million-dollar murder-for-hire: The case of Moti Maman

Mordechai “Moti” Maman, 72, is among the most high-profile names from the investigations. Maman was lured into Iran via Turkey under the guise of a business opportunity in dried fruit. Inside Iran, he was offered thousands of dollars to leave guns or money in Israel, take photos of crowded public areas, and deliver threats to other agents. Later, the Iranians raised the stakes, offering $150,000 to kill Netanyahu, Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, or Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.