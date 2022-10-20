'There might be somebody else I prefer more' over Trump in 2024, Pence says

Former Vice President Mike Pence, during a speech at Georgetown University in Washington, talked about Donald Trump, among various other things. When asked whether he would support Trump in the 2024 elections, he said, "There might be somebody else I prefer more."

"I have every confidence that the Republican Party is going to sort out leadership."

Aides to Pence had told the congressional committee investigating the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack that former President Donald Trump pressured Pence to overturn his 2020 election defeat despite being told repeatedly it was illegal to do so.

He also faced an embarrassing situation when some students walked out after he talked about the growing intolerance for opposing views in US politic and how people are not willing to listen to those with a different point of view.

Pence spoke about how politicians are faced with difficult challenges, saying that you can not always make the easy choice, but as an American politicians you must uphold the constitution.

“It seems like every day a new story breaks that says big media, big government, big tech or big business have locked arms to advance a woke agenda designed to advance the policies and beliefs of the American left, and show intolerance to people that have divergent views,” Pence said at the event in Washington, DC, hosted by the conservative Young America’s Foundation.

Some students got up and walked out as a sign of protest, while one student waved the LGBTQ flag.

"It seems to me that having served many years in Washington, leaders in the nation’s capital have never been more out of touch or more intent on imposing their agenda or walking out on people that might have a different point of view,” Pence said.

(With inputs from agencies)