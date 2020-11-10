A human heart was recently harvested from a patient in San Diego, after which it was transported all the way to Los Angeles in a helicopter.

Now, it's safely inside the body of the recipient. But it went through a lot to get there. The heart actual heart was involved in a helicopter crash, was dropped by a clumsy medic. But it’s still alive and pumping.

A helicopter was transporting a human heart from San Diego to Los Angeles. Unfortunately - it crashed while landing on the hospital's roof.

A California hospital has carried out a successful heart transplant operation after the helicopter carrying the donated organ crashed on landing. 🚁👍 pic.twitter.com/nRBKjmYiJK — Rotarywing (@Rotarywings1) November 10, 2020

There were three people in the chopper, but all three escaped without serious injuries, with the heart intact.

A rescue worker retrieved the organ from the helicopter, and handed it over to a medic at the hospital.

But that wasn’t enough. The hospital worker tripped over a metal plate, possibly debris from the helicopter crash. His colleagues came rushing over to secure the organ.

The hospital said that it had been successfully transplanted, and the patient is also doing very well.