/The ‘Samson Option’: Israel’s SECRET nuclear doctrine back in focus amid Iran war

Amid the chaos around the Iran war, with Hezbollah and Iraqi Shia militias stepping in, and Israel facing relentless missile fire - a little-known Israeli doctrine is back in focus. Often whispered about but rarely discussed openly, the “Samson Option” is believed to be Israel’s ultimate, last-resort nuclear policy, one reserved for the gravest existential threats. The idea itself is stark: if Israel were ever pushed to the brink of destruction, it would not go down alone.

The renewed attention on this doctrine comes amid an intensifying, multi-front conflict that traces back to the October 7, 2023, attacks by Hamas. Since then, Israel has found itself engaged across several fronts, with tensions escalating far beyond Gaza.

On March 3, Iranian forces claimed they targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office using a Kheibar hypersonic missile. While Iranian statements suggested a dramatic strike, Israeli media reported no casualties, highlighting the fog of war and propaganda that surrounds the conflict.

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What is clearer, however, is the posture of Iran’s powerful military arm, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). Security analysts widely believe the IRGC operates with a “fight to the last” doctrine - prepared to exhaust its arsenal rather than concede defeat. Yet Israel, too, is believed to operate under a similar, if far more ominous, philosophy.

Israel’s nuclear ambiguity

Unlike declared nuclear powers, Israel has long maintained a policy of deliberate ambiguity. It neither confirms nor denies possessing nuclear weapons, a stance that has shaped its strategic posture for decades.

This ambiguity dates back at least to the Cold War era. A key moment came in 1979, when a US satellite known as Vela 6911 detected a double flash over the Indian Ocean - widely interpreted by intelligence analysts as evidence of a nuclear test, possibly conducted by Israel with support from apartheid-era South Africa. The administration of Jimmy Carter, however, stopped short of officially confirming that conclusion.

Since then, Israel’s silence has worked to its advantage. By not acknowledging its nuclear capability, it has avoided the kind of sanctions faced by countries like India after its 1998 nuclear tests - while still benefiting from the deterrence such weapons provide.

Independent estimates suggest Israel possesses around 90 nuclear warheads, with enough fissile material to produce significantly more. Analysts also believe it has a full “nuclear triad,” the ability to launch weapons from air, land, and sea, along with tactical nuclear options designed for battlefield use.

The ‘Samson Option’ explained

The term “Samson Option” draws from the biblical figure Samson, who, after being captured and blinded, brought down a temple upon himself and his enemies, killing everyone inside. In strategic terms, the doctrine represents a similar idea: if Israel faces imminent destruction, it could resort to nuclear weapons on a massive scale, even if it means catastrophic consequences for itself and the region.

Experts say Israel has never formally outlined such a doctrine. But, as noted by analysts like Kelsey Davenport of the Arms Control Association, reading between the lines of official statements and military planning suggests such a contingency exists. The Federation of American Scientists has also described the Samson Option as a key, if implicit, component of Israel’s deterrence strategy.

A message of deterrence

At its core, the Samson Option is less about actual use and more about signalling. It serves as a warning: any attempt to destroy Israel would come at an unbearable cost. In that sense, it mirrors Cold War-era doctrines like Dead Hand - a semi-automated system designed to ensure nuclear retaliation even if a country’s leadership were wiped out.