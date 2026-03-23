/‘You’re fired!’: IRGC mocks Trump using his signature phrase after US president’s ‘hit and obliterate’ warning over Hormuz

As tensions intensify in the Middle East, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has openly mocked US President Donald Trump, using his own signature phrase to respond to Washington’s latest warning.

IRGC spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari delivered the message in English, saying, “Hey Trump, you are fired! You are familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” echoing the US leader’s well-known line from The Apprentice.

The remark came after Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum demanding Iran reopen the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz or face US strikes on its power infrastructure. He warned that Washington could “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants if Tehran failed to comply.

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Iran responded with a stark counter-threat. Zolfaghari warned that any attack on Iran’s energy network would trigger retaliation against US-linked assets across the Gulf region, including energy facilities, IT infrastructure, and water desalination plants.

“If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked, all corresponding infrastructure belonging to the US and its regional allies will be targeted,” he said, referencing earlier warnings issued by Tehran.

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, reinforced the stance, cautioning that strikes on Iranian power plants could lead to “irreversible destruction” of key infrastructure across the Middle East.

Strait of Hormuz - the centre of conflict

At the heart of the standoff lies the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow yet crucial maritime route through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies transit. Iran has already moved to effectively shut the passage, triggering the most severe energy disruption since the 1970s.