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‘You’re fired!’: IRGC mocks Trump using his signature phrase after US president’s ‘hit and obliterate’ warning over Hormuz

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Mar 23, 2026, 12:41 IST | Updated: Mar 23, 2026, 12:41 IST
‘You’re fired!’: IRGC mocks Trump using his signature phrase after US president’s ‘hit and obliterate’ warning over Hormuz

US President Donald Trump walks through the Cross Hall as he arrives for a ceremony to present the Commander-in-Chief Trophy to the Navy Midshipmen football team of the United States Naval Academy in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 20, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The IRGC mocked Donald Trump using his "You’re fired!" catchphrase, responding to his 48-hour ultimatum to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face strikes on Iran’s critical power infrastructure.

As tensions intensify in the Middle East, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has openly mocked US President Donald Trump, using his own signature phrase to respond to Washington’s latest warning.

IRGC spokesperson Ebrahim Zolfaghari delivered the message in English, saying, “Hey Trump, you are fired! You are familiar with this sentence. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” echoing the US leader’s well-known line from The Apprentice.

The remark came after Trump’s 48-hour ultimatum demanding Iran reopen the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz or face US strikes on its power infrastructure. He warned that Washington could “hit and obliterate” Iranian power plants if Tehran failed to comply.

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Iran responded with a stark counter-threat. Zolfaghari warned that any attack on Iran’s energy network would trigger retaliation against US-linked assets across the Gulf region, including energy facilities, IT infrastructure, and water desalination plants.

“If Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure is attacked, all corresponding infrastructure belonging to the US and its regional allies will be targeted,” he said, referencing earlier warnings issued by Tehran.

Also read: Trump orders 4,500 US troops to West Asia amid Strait of Hormuz crisis as Iran ultimatum looms

Iran’s parliament speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, reinforced the stance, cautioning that strikes on Iranian power plants could lead to “irreversible destruction” of key infrastructure across the Middle East.

Strait of Hormuz - the centre of conflict

At the heart of the standoff lies the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow yet crucial maritime route through which roughly one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies transit. Iran has already moved to effectively shut the passage, triggering the most severe energy disruption since the 1970s.

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The IRGC has indicated the waterway will remain closed until Iran’s damaged infrastructure is restored, raising fears of prolonged instability in global energy markets.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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