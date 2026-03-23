/Trump orders 4,500 US troops to West Asia amid Strait of Hormuz crisis as Iran ultimatum looms

Deployment of US soldiers to West Asia began days before the joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28. In the bid to decapitate the Islamic regime, many high-ranking officers have been killed in the joint military operation. In the latest development, Trump has ordered the deployment of a contingent of 4,500 US sailors and Marines to West Asia, as reported by the news outlet Washington Post.

This comes amid the global energy crisis due to the closure of the Strait of Hormuz. Though Iran has been selective about the closure, the passage is open for a few countries, while for those countries Iran considers its “enemy”, the crucial trade route remains closed.

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The contingent moving to the war zone includes an infantry battalion landing team, which will be backed by helicopters, F-35 fighter jets and armoured landing vehicles. The Pentagon has also accelerated the deployment of the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, according to defence officials were quoted by the Washington Post. While an Israeli official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said, “Those Marines aren’t coming for decoration."

This move by America comes after Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran, he posted, “If Iran doesn’t fully open, without threat, the Strait of Hormuz, within 48 hours from this exact point in time, the United States of America will hit and obliterate their various power plants, starting with the biggest one first!”