/‘The pressure is working’: Iranian leaders ‘panicking’ over economic sanctions, says Scott Bessent

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that Iran is “panicking” over the intensified sanctions announced by Washington the previous day and shared the quotes of political leaders in Tehran to prove the point.

“Iran’s leadership is admitting what the world can now see: the pressure is working,” Bessent wrote on X, alongside quotes from Iranian Parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and President Masoud Pezeshkian about wanting the war to come to an end soon.

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The quotes were published in The Wall Street Journal last week, however, both leaders have since attacked the US sanctions and claimed that they would not pose a concern.

“Americans know that no one buys their bombast; the United States is not in an economic position to further restrict its relations with other countries,” Ghalibaf wrote on X.

“Iran’s trading partners, both in the media and through messages sent to us, have made it clear that they don’t take these statements into account anywhere,” he added.

Iran’s economy minister said on Tuesday that the country had been preparing for sanctions for two years and the US plan would “suffer yet another defeat”.

Bessent had referred to the remarks of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Speaker Ghalibaf, in which they mentioned that the war could not continue forever.

Pezeshkian had called for an end to the months-long war with the United States, saying that Tehran holds a position of strength as diplomatic talks remain stalled.

“It is better that we bring the war to an end now as we are in a position of power and dignity,” Pezeshkian had said.

Similarly, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf had warned that military strength alone could not ensure the Islamic Republic’s survival if people faced hunger and the economy failed to grow.

“No matter how much military power we have, if people are hungry and we don’t have financial circulation, economic growth, and domestic production, we will not endure,” Ghalibaf had said.

‘Ending the war, preserving unity our priority,’ says Iranian president

President Masoud Pezeshkian said on Tuesday that ending the war is Iran’s priority and the Islamabad memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran was not signed out of submission, but “out of logic and awareness”.

Pezeshkian claimed that Iran’s enemies realised they could not defeat the country militarily, so they focused on creating social problems and economic discontent, reported Iranian media.

Ending the war and preserving unity are priorities of my government, the Iranian president said.

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Oil prices fall for second straight day after sanctions

Oil prices fell again on Tuesday, despite the announcement of new sanctions on Iran.

The price for a barrel of Brent crude fell 3.8% to $87.14 midday and was heading for a second decline following 13 gains in 14 days. The oil prices dropped even though tensions between the US and Iran seemed to ratchet up higher.