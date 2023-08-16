'The Killers' apologise after calling Georgia crowd 'brothers and sisters'

American alternative-rock band, the Killers, issued an apology following an incident at their recent show in Batumi, Georgia, a former Soviet Republic.



During the performance, the band brought a Russian drummer on stage and referred to the audience as "brothers and sisters," a typical communist addressal, which elicited a negative response from the crowd.

The choice to invite a Russian musician on stage came at a sensitive time, given the ongoing tension between Georgia and Russia.

The strained relationship has been exacerbated by Russia's offensive in Ukraine. The ongoing war, the reports say, have led to an influx of Russian migrants to Georgia. These reports have been denied by the Russian side from time to time.

The clarification by The Killers

In a statement posted on their Facebook page, the Killers expressed regret over any offense caused, clarifying that their intention was never to upset anyone. They cited a longstanding tradition of inviting individuals to participate in drumming on stage as the reason behind their decision to include the Russian drummer.

The phrase "brothers and sisters" used by band leader Brandon Flowers was intended to convey a sense of unity, but it was unfortunately misinterpreted by the audience.

Flowers had hoped to prevent any escalation of negative emotions, emphasising that he saw the concertgoers as part of a shared community.

"We recognise that a comment, meant to suggest that all of the Killers’ audience and fans are ‘brothers and sisters,’ could be misconstrued," the statement added.

Videos circulating on social media depicted disappointed fans leaving the venue and a chorus of boos directed at the band. This incident highlighted the deeply rooted pro-Ukrainian sentiment prevailing among the Georgian public.

What does it mean?

The Killers, a band that has achieved considerable success since its formation in Las Vegas during the early 2000s, acknowledged the potential for misinterpretation and emphasised their commitment to their music and fans.

Despite the Grammy-nominated career of 'The Killers' and chart-topping hits, the incident in Georgia served as a reminder of the complex interplay between music, culture, and geopolitics.

