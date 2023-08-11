Russia's first probe to the Moon launched in almost 50 years

Russia's first probe to the Moon was launched in almost 50 years on Friday. The mission is aimed at giving fresh impetus to the country's space sector which has been in its struggling for years and now was facing isolation because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.



The Luna-25 probe's launch is the first lunar mission of Moscow since 1976 when the USSR had emerged as a pioneer in the conquest of space.



The rocket, carrying the Luna-25 probe, lifted off from the Vostochny Cosmodrome at 02:10 am Moscow time (2310 GMT Thursday), as per live images broadcast by the Russian space agency Roscosmos. The spacecraft will be reaching the lunar orbit in five days.



Around three to seven days will be spent by the spacecraft in choosing the right spot before the lunar probe lands in the south pole area.

"For the first time in history, the lunar landing will take place on the lunar south pole. Until now, everyone has been landing in the equatorial zone," said senior Roscosmos official Alexander Blokhin in a recent interview with AFP.



As per Roscosmos, the lunar probe should land on the Moon around August 21, said a source in the agency, while speaking to AFP.

Guided by ambition of our ancestors: Putin on space exploration

The Russian space agency stated that the spacecraft, which will stay on the Moon for a year, has been given the task of "taking (samples) and analysing the soil" as well as "conducting long-term scientific research", said the Russian space agency.



The launch is the Russian new lunar programme's first mission which gets underway at a time when Roscosmos does not have partnerships with the West as the conflict with Ukraine continues to escalate.



As per Russian space expert Vitali Iegorov, this is the first time a mission has been launched by post-Soviet Russia with the aim to place a device on a celestial body. "The biggest question will be: can it land?" he said, while speaking AFP, emphasising that this mission is "of great importance" for Russia.

President Vladimir Putin has taken the pledge to continue the space programme in Russia despite sanctions, pointing to the mission of the USSR to send the first man into space in 1961.

"We are guided by the ambition of our ancestors to move forward, despite difficulties and external attempts to prevent us from doing so," Putin stated at the Vostochny Cosmodrome last year.

Meanwhile, ISRO tweeted, "Congratulations, Roscosmos on the successful launch of Luna-25. Wonderful to have another meeting point in our space journies. Wishes for Chandrayaan-3 & 🇷🇺Luna-25 missions to achieve their goals."

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) had successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission from Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2:35 pm local time on July 14 in its second attempt at soft landing on the surface of the moon. The spacecraft is expected to land on the lunar surface by August 23.

(With inputs from agencies)

