Virgin Galactic's first space tourism flight takes off with three civilian passengers

The long-awaited, first-ever civilian space tourism flight has taken off into the weightlessness of space with three passengers.

On Thursday, the Virgin Galactic flight, which is a culmination of a nearly two-decade programme for commercial space tourism, lifted off from Spaceport America in New Mexico.

The three civilian passengers

Aboard the space tourism flight are 80-year-old Jon Goodwin, an adventurer who competed in the 1972 Olympic games as a canoeist for Britain; 46-year-old Keisha Schahaff, a health coach from Antigua and Barbuda; and her daughter 18-year-old Anastatia Mayers, a student of philosophy and physic at the University of Aberdeen in Scotland.

The group, as per AFP, will spend a few minutes floating weightless in space at around 53 miles (85 kilometres) above sea level. There, they will get to admire the curvature of the Earth from space, before the spacecraft glides back to Earth.

(More to follow)

