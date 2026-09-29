/The Great AI talent Firewall: China curbs foreign travel of top engineers, executives and their families

China recently expanded the scope of overseas travel restrictions on some of its most important private-sector artificial intelligence and semiconductor executives to include their spouses and children, reports claimed. The aim is to limit the flight of sensitive technology and expertise from the country, according to reports in Bloomberg, Reuters and other outlets. Chinese government agencies notified relevant people that direct relatives of certain AI and chip executives must obtain official approval before travelling abroad. This includes even short trips, according to the reports. The measures would cover Chinese startup founders, senior researchers and executives at tech firms considered strategically important.

The restrictions have been in place since earlier this year

In May, China imposed overseas travel restrictions on some key and influential tech workers. They include AI professionals at Alibaba and DeepSeek. The additional move has now extended the restrictions to their spouses and children. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported that several executives have been informed that family travel requires government clearance. It is not clear if these curbs apply to every relative of every person, or only to immediate family members.

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China is strengthening its legal framework on the movement of talent

China has been tightening controls on the movement of people linked to sensitive technologies, the latest of which is the new exit-and-entry rules that took effect on September 15. As per these restrictions, authorities can prevent citizens from leaving China in cases involving potential threats to industrial or technological security.

A Reuters report said the rules can apply to people accused of violating technology import or export regulations when their conduct is seen as a threat to technology security. China’s State Council framed the regulations as safeguarding “national sovereignty, security, and development interests”.

China worries about the transfer of Chinese technology and talent

In March this year, the co-founders of Chinese AI startup Manus were blocked from leaving the country, as recorded by Human Rights Watch. At the time, US tech giant Meta was in talks to acquire Manus, a deal that was later blocked by the Chinese government.

Chinese companies are accelerating investment in AI and advanced chips as Beijing treats elite AI and semiconductor expertise as a strategic asset amid its technology rivalry with the US. In this direction, Alibaba unveiled its Zhenwu V900 AI chip, which the Chinese company called a major step towards building domestic computing capacity and reducing reliance on foreign semiconductor technology.

Beijing is now carefully monitoring and controlling the movement of people considered central to those capabilities. The measures do not amount to an outright ban on foreign travel, but they add a new layer of state approval for private-sector technology professionals and their immediate families.