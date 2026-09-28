/After months of tension, Anthropic CEO Amodei to dine one-on-one with Trump at White House

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei to have the first one-on-one dinner with US President Donald Trump at the White House, according to US media. Trump confirmed the meeting on Sunday and reaffirmed his stance against slowing AI development. The move comes after months of open tensions between the artificial intelligence (AI) startup and the Trump administration.



Trump also repeated his opinion on the new regulations that would pave the way for China, leaving the United States behind in AI advancement. He acknowledged concern that Amodei, who is going too fast in artificial intelligence, could increase risks. In response, Trump noted that it was more important for the US to maintain a technological edge over China.



“We’re about maybe a year and a half up on China,” Trump told Fox News while attending the Presidents Cup golf tournament in Illinois. “We’re leading, and we’re building tremendous, trillions of dollars’ worth of places. And why should we give that up?”

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A federal appeals court sided with the Pentagon

The meeting took place just two days after a federal appeals court sided with the Pentagon, upholding its designation of Anthropic as a “supply chain risk”, a label that bars the US military from using the company's models. The Trump administration imposed the penalty after Anthropic refused in February to allow its tools to be used for fully autonomous weapons or for domestic mass surveillance.