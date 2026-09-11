/From district grounds to bigger dreams: CWPL gives women cricketers a stage

For eight days, the cricket ground in Baramulla became more than just a venue for competition. It became a stage where women cricketers from across Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh could showcase their talent, test themselves against stronger opposition and, perhaps most importantly, begin to see a future for themselves in the sport.

The Chinar Women’s Premier League (CWPL) 2026, which concluded in Baramulla saw Anantnag Rebels lift the title after defeating Shopian Harvesters by 30 runs in the final. But beyond the trophy and the final score, the tournament marked a significant step forward in creating a dedicated platform for women athletes in the region.

Bringing together 12 teams including 10 district teams from Kashmir and regional sides representing Jammu and Ladakh, the league offered emerging players an opportunity that can often be difficult to find: regular, competitive cricket in a high-profile setting.

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For many young players, sharing the field with experienced cricketers was as valuable as the matches themselves. The tournament featured a strong pool of talent, including a player with international representation, six cricketers with senior Ranji Trophy/state-level experience, four with Under-23 experience and two with Under-19 experience.

That mix of experience and emerging talent gave younger players an opportunity to learn directly from established cricketers, understand the demands of competitive sport and gain confidence under pressure.

Throughout the tournament, the players displayed determination, discipline and competitive spirit, offering a visible example to students, families and aspiring athletes across the region. For young girls watching from the stands or following the competition, the message was clear: there is a place for them on the cricket field too.

The concluding ceremony was attended by Major General Manoj Joshi, GOC 19 Infantry Division (Dagger Division), Baramulla, who was the Chief Guest. Senior officials and dignitaries were also present to encourage the participating players and witness the culmination of the eight-day competition.

The significance of the league extends beyond its immediate participants. By bringing together players from different districts and regions and placing them alongside cricketers with higher-level experience, the tournament helped bridge the gap between grassroots sport and elite competition.

For young women trying to make their way in cricket, such exposure can be transformative.

Competitive matches help players understand where they stand, identify areas for improvement and develop the confidence required to progress to higher levels.