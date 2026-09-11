/Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s tense red-carpet moment sparks buzz

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have found themselves at the centre of fresh relationship speculation after a brief red-carpet interaction was caught on camera. The brief exchange went viral, with many interpreting it as a sign of tension between the couple. However, there is no confirmation that the pair were arguing, and they have continued to appear supportive of each other publicly.

Is everything well between Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz?

The couple attended the 52nd Deauville American Film Festival in France on September 8, where Nicola promoted her upcoming film Prima. She arrived in a white Alberta Ferretti gown, while Brooklyn accompanied her in a black suit.

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X user named House of Vanity shared a clip in which, during the red-carpet appearance, Brooklyn appeared to crouch down and adjust the train of Nicola’s gown before moving away to allow her to pose. Nicola’s expression in the footage appeared less than pleased, leading social media users to describe the exchange as awkward or tense.

The brief interaction quickly became a talking point online, with some viewers interpreting Nicola’s reaction and Brooklyn’s body language as signs of friction. Others, however, viewed Brooklyn’s gesture simply as him helping his wife with her dress. One user wrote, "She looks like someone who regrets every decision that led to that moment." Another user wrote, "Something about this little video tells me she's a little bit tired of him. Maybe Brooklyn is very overprotective of her and suffocates her actually. He's a very yes man instead of her husband." “Her movements are so awkward. And for a young person, she has those two very noticeable frown lines,” wrote the third user.

All about Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's tiff with Beckham family

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have distanced themselves from the Beckham family due to a severe public rift and alleged controlling behaviour. Brooklyn claimed his parents tried to derail their April 2022 wedding. He alleged that Victoria Beckham cancelled making Nicola's wedding dress at the last minute and "hijacked" their first dance.

Brooklyn stated that his family consistently disrespected Nicola, citing an instance the night before the wedding when family members allegedly told him Nicola was not blood and not family. Brooklyn accused David and Victoria of manipulating the press, controlling public narratives and trying endlessly to sabotage his relationship with Nicola.