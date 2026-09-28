/Giant delivery from China: Atlanta zoo welcomes two pandas from Chengdu

Two giant pandas reached Atlanta on a special "FedEx Panda Express" on Sunday following US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping's meeting last week. Zoo Atlanta said that five-year-old female Fu Shuang and six-year-old male Ping Ping landed at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on September 27.

"This is a thrilling day for Zoo Atlanta and a historic moment for the City of Atlanta, the state of Georgia, and beyond," Raymond B King, President and CEO, said. He added, "we could not be more excited about sharing that joy" with everyone who will visit the zoo in the coming weeks.

FedEx said that the flight from Chengdu took 16 hours and the pandas were given water, fresh bamboo and an assortment of their favourite treats to help them get through the long trip. Fu Shuang and Ping Ping were born at the Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding in 2020.

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Special bamboo for giant pandas

The zoo made extensive preparations to welcome the pandas, including stocking their habitat with locally grown Atlanta bamboo, which is similar to the Chengdu bamboo as they have an almost identical climate.

Zoo Atlanta President of Conservation Gina Ferrie told Xinhua News Agency that they have added many enhancements to the panda habitat. There are new day rooms with much more space and "very top-of-the-line zoological lighting and floors and other conditions to give them the best welfare."

Zoo Atlanta and the China Wildlife Conservation Association have had a panda agreement since 1999 under the Giant Panda Conservation effort. But it ended in 2024, and for two years there have been no pandas at the zoo. Ping Ping and Fu Shuang's arrival means that visitors will once again be able to see pandas at the Atlanta Zoo.