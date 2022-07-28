The Earth is exhausted. Mankind has already used up its resources for the year 2022

Earth has reached a milestone: Humanity has travelled the path to this year's "Earth Overshoot Day". Congratulations are in order or are they? This may be a milestone, but it is a dubious one. On Thursday, NGOs announced this questionable milestone, which signifies that mankind has exhausted all that the Earth can produce sustainably. Henceforth, any resource we use will be over and above the planet's "tipping point". As per an AFP report quoting WWF and the Global Footprint Network, people have used up "all that ecosystems can regenerate in one year".

"From January 1 to July 28, humanity has used as much from nature as the planet can renew in the entire year. That's why July 28 is Earth Overshoot Day," explained Mathis Wackernagel, president of the Global Footprint Network.

During the previous 50 years, Earth Overshoot Day has come earlier and earlier said the Global Footprint Network.

The burden is not distributed equally. According to Wackernagel, if everyone lived like Americans, the date would have been even sooner, on March 13.

He added that "the Earth has a lot of stock, so we can deplete Earth for some time but we cannot overuse it for ever. It's like with money; we can spend more than we earn for some time until we're broke."

The two NGOs criticise the food manufacturing system for leaving behind a "considerable" environmental footprint.

As per them, 55 per cent of the planet's biocapacity goes towards feeding mankind. A large part of that (63 per cent in EU) is used up to rear and feed animals that are used for meat.

What's worse is that one-third of the food produced worldwide is wasted.

The NGOs recommend that wealthy nations cut back on their meat intake. If meat consumption were decreased in half, the date of the overshoot could be delayed by 17 days, according to Laetitia Mailhes of the Global Footprint Network.

(With inputs from agencies)

