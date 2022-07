How climate change drives heatwaves and wildfires?

Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 03:31 AM(IST)

The searing heat is part of a global pattern of rising temperatures, widely attributed by scientists and climatologists to human activity.

In addition to record temperatures, wildfires are raging across southern Europe with evacuations in towns in Italy and Greece.

Brutal heatwaves are gripping both Europe and the United States this week and are forecast to dump searing heat on much of China into late August.

Hotter, more frequent heatwaves

Climate change makes heatwaves hotter and more frequent. This is the case for most land regions, and has been confirmed by the U.N.'s global panel of climate scientists (IPCC).

Greenhouse gas emissions from human activities have heated the planet by about 1.2 Celsius since pre-industrial times. That warmer baseline means higher temperatures can be reached during extreme heat events.

"Every heatwave that what we are experiencing today has been made hotter and more frequent because of climate change," said Friederike Otto, a climate scientist at Imperial College London who also co-leads the World Weather Attribution research collaboration.

But other conditions affect heatwaves too. In Europe, atmospheric circulation is an important factor.

A study in the journal Nature this month found that heatwaves in Europe have increased three-to-four times faster than in other northern mid-latitudes such as the United States. The authors linked this to changes in the jet stream - a fast west-to-east air current in the northern hemisphere.

(Photograph:AFP)