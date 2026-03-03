/The $35,000 drone vs $4 million missile: What the market thinks about Israel-Iran war and the surprising rally in Israel’s TA-125

Even as security threats intensify, Israel’s financial markets are flashing confidence. On Monday at 4:58 pm local time, the TA-125 Index rose 4.2 per cent, after rising as much as 5 per cent during the session. For a country facing ongoing missile and drone risks, the rally appears surprising at first glance. Yet markets often respond to expected outcomes rather than immediate danger. Investors seem to be weighing probabilities, possibly concluding that Israel may gain the upper hand militarily, weaken Iran’s launch capabilities and reduce longer-term risks. The central uncertainty remains the duration of the confrontation. A brief campaign may justify optimism; a drawn-out conflict could shift the equation.

The drone equation: Volume over precision

Iran’s strategy appears centered on scale. Reports suggest Tehran possesses tens of thousands of drones, with steady monthly production. In a high-intensity scenario, this could translate into thousands of launches daily. This approach reflects “saturation warfare”, overwhelming air defenses through sheer quantity rather than pinpoint accuracy. In such a strategy, endurance matters more than precision. Sustained pressure can strain defensive systems over time.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The real cost battle: Interceptors vs drones

The financial imbalance is stark. A single Shahed-type drone reportedly costs around $35,000 to produce. Interceptor missiles used to neutralise them can cost hundreds of thousands, sometimes millions, of dollars per launch. This creates a dramatic cost asymmetry favoring the attacker. If drone salvos reach into the thousands, interception expenses could escalate rapidly. The battlefield dynamic would then extend beyond military tactics into industrial capacity and fiscal resilience. Modern conflicts are increasingly shaped by how quickly nations can replenish stockpiles, scale manufacturing and secure supply chains.

The promise, and limits, of Iron Beam

Israel’s laser-based Iron Beam system represents a potential game-changer. With an estimated cost of just a few dollars per shot, it could dramatically shift the cost curve. However, deployment remains limited. Only a small number of units are operational, and broader scaling will take time. While technologically promising, it is not yet positioned to counter sustained mass-drone waves on its own.

Why investors remain optimistic?

Market participants appear to be operating on several assumptions:

The conflict will stay geographically contained.

Air defense capacity will remain sufficient.

Western backing, particularly from key allies, will stay intact.

If those pillars hold, advanced technology and coordinated alliances could outweigh the arithmetic disadvantage posed by low-cost drone warfare.

Still, markets are quick to reverse course. Should the conflict extend, supply strains become visible or industrial bottlenecks emerge, sentiment could shift abruptly.