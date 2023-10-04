'That's just common sense': Sunak says people cannot be any sex they want to be

The British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak made a number of proposals on Wednesday at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester ranging from raising the smoking age by one year every year to lifetime imprisonment for sadistic sexual crimes.

Sunak said it should not be "controversial for parents to know what their children are being taught in school about relationships."

"We shouldn't get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be, they can't. A man is a man and a woman is a woman, that's just common sense," he said.

The annual Tory conference is akin to the National Executive meets conducted annually in India by the country's principal political parties; Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress.

Calling for a "smoke free generation", Sunak said that his government plans to raise the smoking age in the United Kingdom by one year every year. This implies that tobacco will never be legally sold to children aged 14 or less.

"So I propose that in future we raise the smoking age by one year every year, that means a 14-year-old today will never legally be sold a cigarette and that they and their generation can grow up smoke-free," Sunak said.

Small boat crossings are 'the evil': Rishi Sunak

Referring to the issue of illegal migration, which routinely occurs why English Channel crossings via small boats, the British Prime Minister said that his government's policies are focused to curb such forms of entries into the United Kingdom.

"It is non-negotiable that you, the British people, decide who comes here and not criminal gangs," he said, adding that they have a moral obligation to defeat "this evil, and we will."

Small boat crossings are for the first time down 20 per cent this year, he noted.

"Entry into Europe is up. We are by no means where we want to be but don't let anyone tell you we aren't making progress. We are and we will get there."

Touching on the controversial Rwanda plan – sending illegal migrants to third countries – Sunak backed the plan, saying it will bring a decline in English Channel crossings.

"Now I'm confident that once flights start going regularly to Rwanda, the boats will stop coming."

According to official data, a record 45,756 migrants crossed the Channel to the UK in 2022.

Full-life terms for 'sexual and sadistic murders'

The British PM described some crimes as "so heinous," that those who commit these crimes should spend the rest of their lives in prison.

"So I can confirm that we will legislate for sexual and sadistic murderers to carry a full life term with no prospect of release," he added.

