/Thaksin jailed, daughter Paetongtarn ousted as PM, sister in exile: Money, power and misfortune of the Shinawatra 'clan of prime ministers'

Former Thailand prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was jailed by the country's Supreme Court on Tuesday (Sep 9) for one year. The case was related to claims that he had not properly served a sentence for corruption and abuse of power handed down in 2023. He will now be moved from a hospital to jail. This is the latest setback for the Shinawatra clan, which is ingrained in the politics of Thailand for decades now. The Shinawatra clan is a powerful family that has had a polarising influence in Thailand's politics. The family has Sino-Thai roots.

Thaksin Shinawatra, the family patriarch

Thaksin Shinawatra was once a police officer, who later became a telecom billionaire after founding Shin Corporation. The Pheu Thai Party and its predecessors were either led by or supported financially by the Shinawatra clan.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Thaksin was Thailand’s Prime Minister from 2001 to 2006 and introduced universal healthcare and rural development programmes. These policies gained him significant support among Thailand’s rural and working-class population. However, he was ousted over corruption and authoritarianism allegations in a 2006 military coup. Thaksin fled to self-imposed exile in 2008, primarily residing in Dubai. Despite being abroad, he continued to influence Thai politics through allied parties. He returned to Thailand in August 2023 after 17 years in exile.

Yingluck Shinawatra, the sister who went into exile

Thaksin’s sister Yingluck was Thailand’s first female Prime Minister, elected in 2011. After facing widespread criticism over a costly rice subsidy scheme, she was removed from office by a Constitutional Court ruling in 2014. She fled to exile in August 2017 to avoid a prison sentence for negligence related to the rice scheme. Her destination was Dubai, where she reportedly joined her brother. Yingluck remains a symbolic figure for the family's supporters.

Paetongtarn Shinawatra: Rise and fall of the daughter

Thaksin returned from exile as his daughter Paetongtarn rose in Thai politics. He was initially granted a royal pardon that reduced his prison sentence, but in August 2025, the Supreme Court upheld a 12-year sentence against him for abuse of power linked to a government bank loan guarantee.

Paetongtarn, Thaksin’s youngest daughter, has carried on the political dynasty till she fell from grace. She became prime minister in August 2024 at the age of 37, becoming the country’s youngest leader and its second female PM. In July 2025, she was suspended by the Constitutional Court over allegations of ethical misconduct related to a leaked phone call. That phone call was reportedly with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, whom she referred to as "uncle", at a time when border tensions were rising between the neighbouring countries. A ruling on her case is expected on September 18, and could lead to her dismissal or even potential legal penalties.

Shinawatra family's rise and fall represents ground-level support against conservatives

Despite all the corruption allegations, the Shinawatra family has long represented the rural and working-class population of Thailand, often in opposition to the elite and conservative military-aligned groups. Rural people, particularly in the north and northeast region known as Isaan, form their political base. The family faced military coups in both 2006 and 2014, as well as aggressive legal actions. Their supporters view these as attempts to neutralise their influence, while critics accuse the family of corruption, policy recklessness, and dynastic rule.

Shinawatra clan at a crossroads

Despite their tenacity, the Shinawatra clan stands at a crossroads, with Thaksin in prison, Yingluck in exile, and Paetongtarn facing potential dismissal or fines. Their future depends on the outcomes of ongoing legal proceedings. The family's resilience and continuing populist appeal ensure their enduring relevance in Thailand’s turbulent political landscape.

