6 countries watching Cambodia-Thailand war escalation closely

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Jul 25, 2025, 14:12 IST | Updated: Jul 25, 2025, 14:12 IST

Vietnam: Concerned About Regional Stability
1 / 6
(Photograph: Pexels)

Vietnam: Concerned About Regional Stability

Vietnam shares a history of border tensions with both Cambodia and China. Any military escalation between Cambodia and Thailand raises alarms in Hanoi, as it could disrupt trade routes, affect regional diplomacy, and complicate Vietnam’s own border defence planning.

China: Eyes on Defence Exports and Influence
2 / 6
(Photograph: Pexels)

China: Eyes on Defence Exports and Influence

China has strong defence and economic ties with Cambodia. As tensions rise, Beijing is likely monitoring the situation closely to protect its strategic interests in the region, including its investments in Cambodian infrastructure and its potential role as a military supplier.

United States: Monitoring Due to Thai Alliance
3 / 6
(Photograph: AFP)

United States: Monitoring Due to Thai Alliance

Thailand is a long-time ally of the United States under the Mutual Defence Treaty. The US is watching the situation to assess any need for military support, logistical aid, or diplomatic intervention to prevent wider destabilisation in Southeast Asia.

Indonesia: Concerned About ASEAN Cohesion
4 / 6
(Photograph: Pexels)

Indonesia: Concerned About ASEAN Cohesion

As the largest ASEAN member, Indonesia often plays a mediating role in regional conflicts. Jakarta is observing developments to assess whether diplomatic efforts are needed to de-escalate the situation and maintain ASEAN’s image as a peaceful bloc.

India: Tracking Indo-Pacific Security Dynamics
5 / 6
(Photograph: PTI)

India: Tracking Indo-Pacific Security Dynamics

India’s Act East policy includes stronger ties with ASEAN countries, especially Thailand. Any regional instability is of concern to India, particularly if it affects trade corridors or opens new opportunities for defence diplomacy and cooperation.

Australia: Watching Through Regional Defence Lenses
6 / 6
(Photograph: PTI)

Australia: Watching Through Regional Defence Lenses

Australia has conducted joint exercises with Thailand and other ASEAN nations under regional security frameworks. Rising military tensions may influence Australia’s defence posture in the Indo-Pacific and shape future engagement strategies with both countries.

