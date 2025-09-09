/Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra sentenced to one year in prison

Thailand’s Supreme Court on Tuesday (September 9) handed a fresh one-year jail order to former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra, ruling that he had unlawfully avoided serving a 2023 prison sentence by staying in a hospital instead of behind bars. The 76-year-old tycoon-turned-politician was originally sentenced to eight years on corruption and abuse of power charges after his dramatic return from self-imposed exile in August 2023. His term was later cut to one year through a royal pardon, and he was released early under provisions for elderly inmates. However, he never actually spent a night in prison, moving straight to a private hospital on arrival.

In its judgment, the court declared that Thaksin’s medical condition was not severe enough to justify bypassing prison and that his hospital stay could not be considered time served. A warrant has now been issued to transfer him to Bangkok Remand Prison to begin the sentence. For more than two decades, the Shinawatra family has been locked in a fierce struggle with the conservative, military-royalist establishment, who see their populist politics as a direct challenge to the country’s traditional order.

But the dynasty’s dominance has weakened in recent years through repeated legal and political blows, the latest being the removal of Thaksin’s daughter, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, from the prime minister’s office just last month. Arriving at court on Tuesday, Thaksin appeared relaxed, smiling for photographs alongside Paetongtarn, who later told reporters that her father remained “in good spirits” and continued to be seen by supporters as a guiding figure for Thailand.

Thaksin first swept to power in 2001 and secured re-election in 2005 before being toppled in a military coup and choosing exile over imprisonment. His highly choreographed return in 2023, which coincided with his Pheu Thai party regaining power, raised suspicions of a political bargain and accusations that he had received special treatment.

The Supreme Court’s Political Office Division opened an inquiry in April, questioning prison and medical officials to determine whether Thaksin had properly served his sentence. The verdict came just days after the fall of the Pheu Thai-led government, when Paetongtarn was disqualified by the Constitutional Court over an ethics violation linked to a dispute with Cambodia. A new coalition headed by former ally Anutin Charnvirakul took office on Sunday. Thai media reported that Thaksin briefly flew out of the country by private jet before the ruling, sparking speculation that he might flee. But he returned on Monday, a day before the judgment was delivered.

