/‘Responsibility is inevitable’: Ukraine’s intelligence taunts Russia by 'secretly planting' posters across Moscow

Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, HUR, marked its 33rd anniversary on 7 September with a bold move inside Russia’s capital. Posters reading “Responsibility is inevitable” were put up in public spaces across Moscow, each bearing the agency’s logo, a source told the Kyiv Independent.

The signs appeared on fences, bus stops, parks, poles and walls across several districts. A HUR source said. “Residents of the capital of so-called Russia can obviously expect special congratulations from Ukrainian military intelligence soon.” The agency was founded on 7 September 1992, just a year after Ukraine declared independence from the Soviet Union.

Posters follow record Russian drone and missile attack

The posters appeared just hours after Russia carried out its largest drone strike of the war. Moscow launched 810 Shahed-type drones overnight, along with 13 cruise and ballistic missiles. The barrage killed at least four people, injured 44 others, and even struck the Cabinet of Ministers building in central Kyiv.

Track record of strikes inside Russia

Ukraine’s HUR has taken credit for a series of operations inside Russian territory. In August, it said it launched a drone attack on Russian military logistics in Voronezh Oblast, damaging infrastructure at a transport hub.