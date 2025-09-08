/Who were the founding fathers of the US? Monuments, cities and places named after them

The history of the United States of America is filled with several revolutionaries who fought for the independence of the country. Their struggles and a series of influential governing documents have led the US to this day, as without them, there would be no United States of America.
According to the History, it is noted that there is no official agreement on who should be considered a Founding Father. However, historians applied these tags to those leaders who initiated the Revolutionary War and framed the Constitution. Based on this, there are 8 most influential characters in the origin story of America:
Many other figures include John Hancock, known for his flashy signature on the Declaration of Independence; Gouverneur Morris, for writing the Constitution; Thomas Paine, the British-born author of Common Sense; Paul Revere, a Boston silversmith whose “midnight ride” warned of approaching redcoats; and George Mason, who helped in crafting the Constitution but ultimately refused to sign it.
Charles Carroll, the lone Catholic, signed the Declaration of Independence; Patrick Henry famously declared, “Give me liberty, or give me death!”; John Marshall, a Revolutionary War veteran and longtime chief justice of the Supreme Court; and Abigail Adams, implored her husband, John, to “remember the ladies” while shaping the new country.
Mount Rushmore National Memorial: Carved into the Black Hills of South Dakota, this iconic memorial features monumental likenesses of George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, two of the Founding Fathers, alongside later presidents.
Signers Monument (Augusta, Georgia): A granite obelisk honouring Georgia’s Declaration of Independence signers, Button Gwinnett, Lyman Hall, and George Walton, counted among the Founding Fathers of the USA.
Washington, D.C: Named for George Washington, the first President, selected and authorised in the early 1790s.
Jefferson City, Missouri: Named in 1821 after Thomas Jefferson, whose Louisiana Purchase included the Missouri territory.
Madison, Wisconsin: It is named after James Madison, the fourth President and “Father of the Constitution,” when it became the territory’s capital in the 1830s.
Jackson, Mississippi: It was named in 1821 for Andrew Jackson, lauded as a military hero and later President. Though not a Founding Father, the city holds presidential significance.
Jefferson, Maine: Incorporated in 1807 and named after then-President Thomas Jefferson.
Madison, Maine: Incorporated in 1804, named for James Madison.
Washington, Maine: Formerly Putnam, renamed in 1825 to honour George Washington.
George Washington: Approximately 30 counties (and one parish) are named in his honour across the U.S.
Thomas Jefferson: Around 22 counties (plus one parish) bear his name.