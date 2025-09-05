/Trying to woo Trump? Russia races for rare earths months after US seals Ukraine minerals deal

Russia, which holds the world’s fifth-largest reserves of rare earth metals, is planning to step up production in a bid to cut its reliance on Chinese imports. Russian President Vladimir Putin told officials on Friday that he had instructed the government to come up with a development programme for the sector by November. He announced during the opening session of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok. Rare earth metals are used in technologies such as lasers, computer chips and military equipment.

US strikes new deal with Ukraine on minerals

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The timing of Putin’s announcement comes just months after the United States and Ukraine signed an economic investment deal giving Washington access to Ukrainian minerals. Ukraine’s economic development minister Yulia Svyrydenko described it as “an equal partnership” that covers mineral, oil and gas projects. Under the agreement, the US will provide direct financial or military assistance to Kyiv, while Ukraine will hand over half of the royalties from any future licences for oil, gas and mineral extraction.

Officials have stressed that the pact does not create debt for Ukraine, nor does it involve current state revenues. Instead, profits will depend on new American investments.

Why minerals matter for Washington

The US push comes as China has tightened export restrictions on certain rare earths in retaliation for American tariffs. These minerals are vital for high-tech industries and defence systems. President Donald Trump previously floated the idea of buying Greenland, which is rich in critical minerals, but experts say Ukraine may offer a quicker, more practical source. Ukraine already has a skilled workforce and metallurgical expertise to extract and process rare earths, Svyrydenko noted.

What does the deal cover?

The agreement lists 55 minerals that fall under the US-Ukraine pact, with the possibility of adding more in the future. These include rare earth elements, titanium, lithium and uranium, all crucial for modern technology and weapons systems.

What are rare earths?