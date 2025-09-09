/The 'wonderful secret' behind 'a pal is a wonderful thing': Trump-Epstein note sparks fresh controversy

House Democrats release alleged 2003 Trump note to Epstein mentioning ‘a pal’ and a ‘wonderful secret’. Trump’s team denies authenticity, calling it fake
House Oversight Committee Democrats on Monday (September 8) released what they claim is a personal note from US President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, included in a 2003 birthday tribute book. The page reportedly contains a short handwritten message, Trump’s signature, and a sketch of a curvaceous woman. The message refers to a “wonderful secret,” which Democrats say raises serious questions. In a post on X, the Oversight Democrats wrote: “We now have the birthday message Trump insisted never existed. He wrote about a ‘wonderful secret’ they shared. What is he hiding? Release the documents.” According to the committee, the alleged note reads: “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”
Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the panel’s ranking member, added on X: “We got the Epstein note Trump denied. It’s time to end this cover-up.” The Trump camp responded almost immediately, rejecting the claim outright. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted the report as fabricated, saying: “This so-called ‘birthday card’ is entirely fake. The Wall Street Journal’s own reporting proves it.”
She continued, “President Trump did not write the note, did not sketch the image, and we will fight this with every legal tool available.” Leavitt also criticised WSJ reporter Joe Palazzolo, accusing him of publishing the story the moment he asked for comment. “This is a classic example of fake news meant to fuel the Democrats’ Epstein hoax,” she said. Back in July, when the Wall Street Journal first disclosed parts of the alleged note, Trump dismissed the story. “That’s not how I write, that’s not how I talk, and I don’t draw,” he said. He later filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the Journal, accusing it of knowingly pushing a false narrative.