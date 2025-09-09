/The 'wonderful secret' behind 'a pal is a wonderful thing': Trump-Epstein note sparks fresh controversy

House Oversight Committee Democrats on Monday (September 8) released what they claim is a personal note from US President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, included in a 2003 birthday tribute book. The page reportedly contains a short handwritten message, Trump’s signature, and a sketch of a curvaceous woman. The message refers to a “wonderful secret,” which Democrats say raises serious questions. In a post on X, the Oversight Democrats wrote: “We now have the birthday message Trump insisted never existed. He wrote about a ‘wonderful secret’ they shared. What is he hiding? Release the documents.” According to the committee, the alleged note reads: “A pal is a wonderful thing. Happy Birthday — and may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.), the panel’s ranking member, added on X: “We got the Epstein note Trump denied. It’s time to end this cover-up.” The Trump camp responded almost immediately, rejecting the claim outright. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt blasted the report as fabricated, saying: “This so-called ‘birthday card’ is entirely fake. The Wall Street Journal’s own reporting proves it.”

