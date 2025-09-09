/Trump, once accused of marital rape, dismisses domestic violence as ‘little fight with wife’

US President Donald Trump on Monday (Sep 8) downplayed domestic violence as he went on a bizarre rant complaining about how offences by men against their wives were skewing his crime statistics. Speaking to faith leaders in Washington, the US president claimed that crime in the national capital was down to "virtually nothing" since he sent in the National Guard a month ago. Appearing annoyed, he followed up the claim by saying that, despite this, the crime statistics fail to show crime had reduced by 100 per cent, all because law enforcement continues to record what he referred to as "lesser things" like domestic matters.

Trump said what?

Addressing the White House Religious Liberties Commission at the Museum of the Bible, Trump claimed that crime in Washington was "virtually nothing" but that "much lesser things...that take place in the home" were skewing his statistics. "They say crime's down 87 per cent. I said: 'No, no, no, it's more than 87 per cent—it's virtually nothing.' And much lesser things, you know, things that take place in the home, they call crime," he said.

Taking a dig at Democrats, he then claimed that the crime figures were because of people who will "do anything they can to find something". The controversial president then proceeded to flippantly comment, "If a man has a little fight with the wife, they say 'this was a crime, see?' So now I can’t claim 100 per cent."

People appalled by Trump's flippant comments on domestic violence

As expected Trump's thoughtless remarks sparked a furious backlash on social media with netizens accusing the US president of callously dismissing an issue that affects about 12 million Americans every year.

"I just can't fathom a decent man speaking at a religious event and thinking minimizing domestic abuse should be a talking point in his speech. I wish supporters would start saying 'hey man that's not cool' instead of always nodding along like this is normal or should be," wrote one user.

"Oh sure, just a ‘little fight’. Tell that to the millions of survivors living with broken homes, trauma, and fear," glibbed another, adding "What a champion of law and order."

A third user noted that Trump's flippant remark serve as a "confession," adding that "The casual ease with which he dismisses violence against women as a 'little fight' tells you everything you need to know about his character. It's a crystal-clear window into a mind that is simply incapable of seeing certain people as full human beings."