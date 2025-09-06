LOGIN
Thailand names Anutin Charnvirakul as new Prime Minister

Published: Sep 06, 2025, 21:41 IST | Updated: Sep 06, 2025, 21:41 IST
Thailand’s parliament has elected Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the conservative opposition Bhumjaithai party, as the country’s prime minister.

