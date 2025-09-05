LOGIN
Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Sep 05, 2025, 18:41 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2025, 18:41 IST
Thailand: Thai parliament elects right-wing tycoon Anutin Charnvirakul as PM
Thailand’s parliament has elected Anutin Charnvirakul, leader of the conservative opposition Bhumjaithai party, as the country’s prime minister.

