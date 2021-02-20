Thailand's prime minister survives second no-confidence vote; locals protest

Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha has yet again survived a no-confidence vote in parliament on Saturday.

This time he has managed to rise from allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of coronavirus vaccines, corruption and misuse of human rights.

Saturday's no-confidence vote was the second one that Prayuth's government has managed to survive since the administration took the office in July 2019.

Prayuth was accused of misusing his position and power as the Prime Minister to promote police officials and establishing cyber cells to silence all anti-government voices.

He has also been accused by the locals and opposition for using monarchy as a shield against criticism regarding democracy and government and deepening the societal differences in the country.

"The biggest fault of Prayuth is that he does not understand the principles of the constitutional monarchy." said Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the opposition Move Forward Party. "He used the monarchy to protect himself whenever he was criticized or opposed. This is an evil action, making him no longer qualified to be prime minister."

Locals had been protesting against Prayuth for the past few months, and especially in the last few days against the no-confidence vote which they thought was being manipulated by Prayuth.

While the opposition and locals condemned the result, Prayuth said the debate in the Parliament was "a good opportunity for both sides to do something together for our country and people. And I am ready to clarify every allegation."