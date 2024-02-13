Thailand's jailed PM Thaksin Shinawatra to taste freedom due to old age

Thailand's former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra, currently serving time in jail is set to be freed, with his release potentially happening as early as this weekend, South Asian country's Justice Minister, Tawee Sodsong, announced on Tuesday (Feb 13).

According to the justice minister, Thaksin, now 74, will be among the 930 prisoners granted early release, falling into the category of those in critical condition or aged over 70.

"He will be released after six months automatically," stated Tawee Sodsong during a press briefing on Tuesday. The exact terms of his release remain unclear, but there are indications that Thaksin might be subject to monitoring, potentially including an ankle tag, and face restrictions on his right to travel.

Who is Thaksin Shinawatra?

Thaksin Shinawatra is a controversial billionaire who twice held Thailand's prime ministerial office before being ousted in a 2006 military coup. He returned from 15 years of self-imposed exile six months ago.

Also watch | Former Thai PM Shinawatra requests pardon from jail term × In August 2023, Thaksin was sentenced to eight years in prison on charges of graft and abuse of power. However, King Maha Vajiralongkorn swiftly reduced his sentence to one year shortly after the initial ruling.

Thailand politics and Thaksin's return to Bangkok

Thaksin's return to Thailand coincided with his political party, Pheu Thai, regaining power through an alliance with pro-military parties last year. This led to speculation that a behind-the-scenes agreement had been reached to shorten his jail time. The rumors gained traction when Thaksin was swiftly transferred to a police hospital shortly after his sentencing, citing poor health. There is uncertainty regarding whether he has spent any time in a conventional prison cell.

Also read | Who is Thaksin Shinawatra? Former Thai PM jailed immediately after return from exile

Reports from local media suggested that Thaksin experienced chest congestion and high blood pressure upon admission to the hospital. In the subsequent months, his family revealed that he underwent two medical operations.

The former telecoms tycoon remains a highly influential yet polarising figure in modern Thai history, drawing support from millions of rural Thais for his populist policies in the early 2000s while facing opposition from the country's royalist and pro-military establishment.