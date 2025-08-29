On Friday (August 29), Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was dismissed from office by the constitutional court. She was sacked, citing a violation of ethics. Shinawatra was Thailand's youngest prime minister and also happens to be the sixth leader associated with the billionaire Shinawatra family to be removed by either the military or the judiciary. The court's verdict is based on the prime minister's leaked telephonic conversation with former Cambodian leader Hun Sen. The call took place when the two countries were embroiled in cross-border fighting. Her sacking will also lead to elections to choose the new prime minister for the country. Paetongtarn was heard apologising on the leaked call; she said she attempted to avert a war.

"I didn't want anything for myself. I was only thinking about how to avoid fighting and avoid bloodshed," Paetongtarn told reporters, talking about the phone call that triggered a massive uproar in the country and also failed to serve the purpose of averting the conflict.

“I reaffirm that I truly intend to serve the nation. I have no ill intentions,” she added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Thai protests:

When the call recording was out, protests erupted in Thailand, where demonstrators were seen waving Thai flags and sloganeering, asking Shinawatra to step down. She was also called a ‘traitor’ and ‘sell out’. She was further accused of betraying the country.

How the conflict escalated:



On July 24, Thailand and Cambodia forces fired rounds at each other near the contested border. While both sides traded blame on who initiated it. The clash began where the ancient Prasat Ta Muen Thom temple is located, which is along the border of Thailand’s Surin province and Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province. The cross-border firing then spread to at least six areas. This led to the evacuation of over 100,000 people living along the border area.

Thailand and Cambodia have agreed to a ceasefire after five days of cross-border fighting. The thaw came after talks mediated by Malaysia.