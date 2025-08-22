/Thailand's former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra acquitted of royal insult charges

Former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been cleared of charges of violating the country’s strict law on royal insults, said his lawyer. The ruling is a big relief to the embattled political dynasty which has dominated Thai politics for two decades.

Thaksin exited the court with his lawyer smiling and said the case has been 'dismissed'. He did not make any further comments on the ruling.



"The court dismissed the charges against Thaksin, ruling that the evidence presented was insufficient," his lawyer Winyat Chatmontree told reporters.



The Influential billionaire was indicted for the remarks he made against the country’s monarchy in a 2015 interview to the foreign media. He was accused of defaming the monarchy, which he has repeatedly denied and pledged allegiance to the crown.

The law on defaming the monarchy, an offence known as lese majeste, is punishable by three to 15 years in prison. It is among the harshest such laws globally and has been used increasingly in Thailand to punish government critics.

Thaksin served as Thailand's PM from 2001 until 2006 when he was ousted in an army coup that set off years of deep political polarisation.