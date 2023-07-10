Thailand: Pita Limjaroenrat holds rally for support ahead of vote for PM

Thailand's leading prime ministerial hopeful Pita Limjaroenrat held a rally in the capital city of Bangkok on Sunday (July 9) ahead of the parliamentary vote for a new prime minister next week. The rally was attended by hundreds of supporters, a report by the news agency Reuters said. Addressing the rally, Limjaroenrat said, "I really believe that with the remaining four days we have, we will definitely get to the finish line. That finish line belongs to no other than all of you people."

"I want to send this message to the people: if you're not backing down, I will not back down as well. We have proven that there is nothing that is impossible if we unite together," Limjaroenrat said.

The prime ministerial hopeful said that his Move Forward Party was just to return common sense to Thai politics because it had been irregular for quite a decade now after the constitution was drawn.

"So, we’re not asking for more, we’re not asking for them to vote for me, we’re not asking them to vote for my party, we’re asking them to vote for democracy, for the majority, and return common sense to Thai politics so that we can finally move forward,“ Limjaroenrat also said. An uncertain path for Limjaroenrat Despite a stunning victory in May's election, Limjaroenrat faces an uncertain path to becoming the next prime minister. He currently needs to secure support from an unelected Senate to become the premier to replace incumbent Prayuth Chan-ocha in the vote set for July 13.

His eight-party alliance together has 312 seats in parliament. However, he needs at least 376 votes in a joint sitting of the bicameral legislature, which includes the 250-member upper house appointed during military rule. Parliament to vote for PM on July 13 Thailand's parliament would vote for a new prime minister on Thursday. A few days back, Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, the former president of Thailand's bicameral National Assembly, was elected as the new Speaker of the House of Representatives.

Limjaroenrat nominated Wan Noor, who is a leader of the Prachachat Party, in a parliamentary session where the newly-elected lower house convened to elect its new speaker, first deputy speaker and second deputy speaker.

Addressing parliament, Wan Noor said he would be politically motivated.

(With inputs from agencies)

