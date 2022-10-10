Thailand nursery massacre: CNN apologises for a 'serious breach of journalistic ethics'

United States-based media outlet CNN has apologised for its reporting on the last week's attack on a nursery in north-east Thailand. An apology from the journalists came after one of its reports showed footage of the building's blood-stained floor. The attack left 37 people dead, including 23 children.

Both journalists apparently went inside the building and started filming. They were even charged with trespassing and unauthorised photography of a crime scene. Later, the allegations against them were dropped.

After an initial investigation, they both were fined for working while on tourist visas. They also issued a video apology, which appears to be shot inside a police station. The video has been extensively shared on social media forums.

In the video, Coren said: "My deepest apologies... especially the families of victims of this tragedy - we are so sorry to have caused you more pain and suffering. We know your country is going through a painful time and we never came here to cause more grief."

Reports have mentioned that Coren along with Hodge was fined 5,000 baht ($133).

An investigation was launched by Thai police after other journalists raised concerns. After an initial probe, the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Thailand and the Thai Journalists' Association said that the CNN crew for "a serious breach of journalistic ethics in crime reporting".

In a statement criticising CNN crew, they asked: "Would one of their crews have behaved in the same way at a serious crime scene in the United States?"

