Who is Anna Sorokin, the fake heiress recently released from jail?

Anna Sorokin, a Russian -German woman and convicted swindler who tricked wealthy New Yorkers claiming to be an heiress, said she would fight against her deportation to Germany.

On Friday, Sorokin was granted conditional release by a judge after posting a bond. She is currently confined to her home in New York City, wearing an electronic bracelet and is prohibited from using social media, local media reported.

For 18 months, she has been fighting her deportation order to Germany, lodging a series of appeals.

The 31-year-old phoney socialist, whose scams inspired a Netflix series, was arrested in 2019 after deceiving banks, hotels and well-off New Yorkers of $275,000 to finance her luxurious lifestyle from 2013 to 2017.

Who is Anna Sorokin?

Russian-origin Sorokin holds German citizenship. Her father is a truck driver and a shopkeeper who emigrated to Germany in 2007.

What were her crimes?

Sorokin had tricked many into believing that she was Anna Delvey — a German heiress who claimed to have a fortune of $60 million.

Showing off her fake wealth, Sorokin would persuade members of the elite to invest in an exclusive arts club bearing her name.

During this time, Sorokin amassed tens of thousands of dollars in loans, free trips on a private jet and accommodation in some of New York’s tony boutique hotels.

After her story came to light, American producer Shonda Rhimes decided to make a Netflix miniseries “Inventing Anna,” starring Julia Garner.

When was she arrested?

She was arrested in 2017 and was sentenced to two years in a detention centre in 2019. Though she was released for good behaviour in 2021, Sorokin was again detained by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) for overstaying her tourist visa. Since February she has faced a deportation order.

What is Sorkin saying?

Recently Sorokin talked to the New York Times (NYT) from her home confinement in New York City, where she vowed to fight for her stay in the United States.

“Letting them deport me would have been like a sign of capitulation — confirmation of this perception of me as this shallow person who only cares about obscene wealth, and that’s just not the reality,” she told the NYT.

“I could have left,” Sorokin added, “but I chose not to because I’m trying to fix what I’ve done wrong. I have so much history in New York and I felt like if I were in Europe, I’d be running from something.”

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: