Thailand, China to lock in a visa exemption scheme permanently

In a move to boost tourism in their respective countries, Thailand and China will soon let go of visa requirements for each other's citizens permanently, media reports said quoting Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin on Tuesday (Jan 2).

This comes as the Thailand government in September, intending to promote tourism, launched a visa exemption scheme for Chinese and Kazakhstani tourists starting from September 25, 2023, to February 29, 2024. The Thailand Cabinet approved this measure on September 13, 2023.

However, the countries are ready to take a step further in paving the path for a waive-off of visa requirements permanently. Thailand earlier said that the move is also aimed at enhancing people-to-people ties and the bilateral relationship with China.

"This will upgrade the relationship between the two countries," Srettha reportedly said.

China has also reciprocated positively to the initiative. Chinese ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin at the weekly press briefing reportedly said, "Competent authorities of both sides are communicating closely on the matter and we are looking forward to the implementation of the relevant arrangement."

In October last year, Thailand made a visa exemption for people arriving from India and Taiwan. The move, as per a Thailand government official, will take effect from May 2024 and the arrivals will be visa-free for a total of 30 days.

Thailand tourism data

As per Thailand's government data, the Southeast Asian nation saw a slight uptick in the number of tourist arrivals. The country was visited by 28 million foreign tourists which helped Thailand's economy by generating 1.2 trillion baht ($34.93 billion) in revenue.

Thailand received a maximum number of tourists from Malaysia in 2023, with 4.4 million arrivals. It was followed by China as the second source market for Thailand, with 2.7 million arrivals. Singapore was in third place, from which Thailand had a footfall of 1.9 million visitors. From India, 1.6 million tourists visited Thailand.

