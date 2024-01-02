Giorgia Meloni bestowed with 'man of the year' title. THIS IS WHY her critics are not happy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who made headlines for breaking up with her partner, her 'anxiety' phone cover, and her candid photos with Indian PM Narendra Modi, is yet again gaining attention and grabbing headlines.

This time it is for all the wrong reasons. This is related to an article titled 'Man of the Year', published in a far-right Italian daily in Milan, Libero Quotidiano.

The article is penned by the paper's Rome bureau chief, Mario Sechi. The article showered praises on the Italian PM with its bold commentary hailing Meloni for being a staunch supporter of women's rights.

Giving Meloni the title of the ‘man of the year’, the article said that the Italian PM who swept victory in 2022 "has canceled the war of the sexes by winning it, by thinking differently, being divergent, overcoming the arrogance of men and the defeatism of women. She has not only broken the glass ceiling, she has dissolved it."

Also Read | Japan: Plane catches fire on Tokyo Haneda airport runway

However, the article has not gone down well with Meloni's critics.

One of the glaring issues with the article was its title itself where Italian MP Elisabetta Piccolotti from the left-wing alliance party Alleanza Verdi e Sinistra said that the title 'man of the year' reeks of male superiority.

Piccolotti further stoked controversy when she confronted Meloni on Facebook asking her to speak out which gender she identifies with.

Taking the article saga on the social media platform Facebook, Piccolotti said, “At this point, prime minister, please clarify: are you a woman, are you a man or are you non-binary?”

Meanwhile, many human rights activists think that Italy's first female Prime Minister Meloni has not done enough to ensure that women in the European nation do not have to face violence at the hands of men.

While appreciating Meloni, the article boasted about her role as the leader of the country in securing the rights of women.

It said that Meloni won the "war of the sexes" in Italy. It went on to say that Meloni "not only broken the glass ceiling, she dissolved it" adding, "In our society of weak thinking, we have recognized strong ideas."

Watch | Japan Earthquake: Houses & roads collapse from quake in Ishikawa Prefecture's Kanzawa × The centrist Democratic Party's secretary Elly Schlein also clinched on the opportunity and said, "I don’t think my aspiration as a politician is to become man of the year. On the contrary, I think this is a surrender."

Italy's Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano defended the article and the title bestowed on Meloni. While Meloni has not broken her silence on the article, Sangiuliano said that it was well-deserved.