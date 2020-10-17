Thai riot police fire water cannon against protesters in Bangkok

Thai riot police used water cannons against protesters for the first time as anti-government demonstrations continued in Bangkok on Friday night.

The demonstrators called for further protests on Saturday and to "be prepared both physically and mentally for the demonstration".

Reports say over 60 activists have been arrested so far since the Thailand government headed by PM Prayuth invoked the emergency decree banning gatherings of more than four people until mid-November.

The protests have continued throughout the week even as opposition party leader Pheu Thai called on the government to lift emergency measures.

According to reports, three protesters including some police personnel were injured in clashes on Friday. Protesters have been calling for PM Prayuth's resignation and curbing the power of King Maha Vajiralongkorn in the country.

Protesters have also rejected last year's election which was won by former army chief PM Prayuth alleging that it was rigged in his favour.

(V for Vendetta)

Amid the protests, Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong tweeted a picture of himself giving the three-finger salute of Thai campaigners with the hastag #StandWithThailand. "People should not be afraid of their governments," Wong said, adding, "only governments should be afraid of their people."