Thai police fire rubber bullets at protestors demanding better vaccine rollout

Hundreds of protestors took to the streets of Thailand to demand political reforms and a change in the country’s vaccination programme.

Local police fired tear gas and rubber bullets on demonstrators on Saturday as they claimed the gatherers had defied Covid restrictions imposed by the government.

People claim the government has been extremely slow in rolling out coronavirus vaccine shots. They also demanded that the government should start using mRNA shots such as Pfizer and Moderna, rather than China’s Sinovac vaccine shots.

The demonstrators also called for the resignation of Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha, who has been vastly unpopular among the majority of the locals.

While the protestors came out strongly with placards and raised slogans, the attendance of nearly 500 was outnumbered by the police officers present on guard.

Protests broke out in several areas of Thailand. In the southern province of Narathiwat, dozens of people rode out on motorbikes with signs and signaled the three-finger salute.