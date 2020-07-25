Thai LGBT activists raise pride flag in anti-government rally

Hundreds of Thai LGBT activists and allies raised rainbow flags on Saturday evening as they called for democracy and equal rights, the latest in a series of youth protests calling for the government to step down.

Several youth-led demonstrations have sprung up across the country since last week, when thousands of Thai activists defied a coronavirus ban on gatherings and staged one of the largest street rallies since a 2014 military coup.

The activists on Saturday danced and sang and performed stand-up comedy sketches making jabs at the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former army chief who ousted an elected government six years ago. Pride flags were waved against the backdrop of Bangkok`s Democracy Monument.

"We`re here today mainly to call for democracy. Once we achieve democracy, equal rights will follow," said a 21-year-old activist who went by a made-up name, Viktorious Nighttime.

"The LGBT group do not yet have equal rights in society, so we`re calling for both democracy and equality," added Viktorious, who was wearing a glittery tiara and a face mask.

The calls came after Thailand`s cabinet backed a civil partnership bill earlier this month that would recognise same-sex unions with almost the same rights as married couples.

Saturday`s gathering was the latest in a series of protests under the Free Youth movement, which has issued three demands: the dissolution of parliament, an end to harassment of government critics, and amendments to the military-written constitution.

"Even if they don`t step down from power today, we want to let them know that we won`t go anywhere, we will be here," said a 21-year-old protestor who gave her name as Yaya. "Even if they get rid of us, our ideology will never die, we will pass this on to the next generation."