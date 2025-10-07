Google Preferred
Texas horror: Two children aged 3 and 13 shot dead near Houston, two more kids fight for life

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Oct 07, 2025, 07:43 IST | Updated: Oct 07, 2025, 07:48 IST
Representative image: Crime Scene Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

Two children were killed and two others critically injured in a shooting near Angleton, a suburb of Houston, Texas. The victims, aged 3, 8, 9, and 13, were found after deputies responded to reports of gunfire.

Two children were killed and two others were critically injured in a shooting early Saturday (Oct 4) near Angleton, a suburb of Houston, Texas, authorities said. In a statement, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office in a Facebook post revealed that deputies responding to reports of gunfire found four children, ages 3, 8, 9, and 13. The 13-year-old and 3-year-old were pronounced dead at the scene, while the two others were airlifted to a hospital.

What happened?

According to the Sheriff’s Office, while the 13 and three-year-old children were found fatally shot on the scene, the surviving children, aged eight and nine, were taken for medical treatment. Officials later confirmed that the surviving children were in stable condition.

A woman has been arrested in connection with the shooting, though investigators are still determining her relationship to the victims, said Madison Polston, the sheriff’s public affairs officer.

“Fortunately, the two injured children are now in stable condition,” Polston said in an email, as reported by news agency AP.

What was the motive?

A motive for the tragic shooting is yet to be revealed. Authorities have not yet released details on what led to the shooting or where it took place, but said more information will be shared as the investigation continues.

There is no ongoing threat to the community, the sheriff’s office said in a statement, calling the deaths of the two children “a tragedy.”

“While details are still developing, the loss of two children in such a manner is a tragedy,” said the sheriff's office in the Facebook post. “Our thoughts are with the family and everyone affected as we continue to learn more about this heartbreaking situation,” it added.

Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a journalist with over four years of experience, currently serving as a Senior Sub-Editor at WION.

