/Trump threatens to bomb Iran again, says US ‘won’t wait so long this time’. Watch!

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (Oct 5) warned that he would bomb Iran again if the country restarts its nuclear programme, saying the United States “won’t wait so long this time.” Speaking at a Navy Day event at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, Trump referenced the June 22 US airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear sites, calling them “perfectly executed.” Trump alleged that Iran was just a month away from having a nuclear weapon when the US struck its nuclear facilities, and vowed that he would order another strike if Tehran attempts to restart its nuclear programme.

Trump hails US attack on Iran

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Talking about the June 22 'Operation Midnight Hammer' in which the US used "bunker buster" bombs to strike three Iranian nuclear sites: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. Those strikes followed Israel's air campaign that began on June 13, targeting a dozen Iranian military and nuclear-related sites.

“The B2s, what they did. Those beautiful flying wings, what they did, they hit every single target. And just in case, we shot 30 Tomahawks out of a submarine,” Trump told sailors at Naval Station Norfolk at a celebration of the US Navy’s 250th birthday.

The president claimed that back in June, Iran was going to have a nuclear weapon “within a month,” despite US intelligence assessments at the time determining that indicating Tehran was not pursuing a bomb.

“They were going to have a nuclear weapon within a month,” Trump said. “And now they can start the operation all over again, but I hope they don’t because we’ll have to take care of that too if they do, I let them know that. You want to do that, it’s fine, but we’re going to take care of that and we’re not going to wait so long.”

Operation Midnight Hammer: 22 years in making

Trump also claimed B-2 pilots told him that US planners had been preparing for such an operation for 22 years, but that no president before him had the guts to do it.

In a September interview, he previously told the Daily Caller that he ordered the June strikes on behalf of Israel, boasting that “nobody has done more for Israel than I have, including the recent attacks with Iran, wiping that thing out.”