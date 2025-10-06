/‘Living Nostradamus’ warns of 'imminent crisis,' makes chilling prophecy about Trump's plans for US military

The “Living Nostradamus”, a self-proclaimed psychic, has warned of a major geopolitical realignment following what he called an “unprecedented” military gathering in the United States this week. Athos Salomé aka Living Nostradamus, a 39-year-old from Brazil, who has gained notoriety for claiming to predict the pandemic, Queen Elizabeth II’s death, and Microsoft’s global outage, said the high-level meeting of top US generals “revealed an imminent crisis or strategic urgency.” His prediction comes as US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth convened around 800 senior officers at the Quantico military base in Virginia on Tuesday.

Living Nostradamus predicts…

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Speaking to Daily Mail US, Salomé claimed the event “was not a routine meeting but a test of loyalty,” warning that “those who resist may fall.” He predicted a “mass purge” inside the Pentagon involving “forced retirements, silent dismissals, and strategic replacements.”

According to him, the shift will push the US toward a “continental fortress” strategy — focusing on domestic defence and the Western Hemisphere instead of global interventions in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia.

President Donald Trump was also present at the massive event. Describing his attendance as “a symbolic show of absolute power over the Pentagon,” Salomé called the gathering as “the first public rehearsal of collective submission by the military elite.”

'Prepare for war': What happened at Hegseth's military generals' meet

At the massive gathering of military generals, Trump's Secretary of War Hegseth reportedly urged America's highest-ranking military officers to “prepare for war”. While taking a dig at Diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programmes, he also announced a return to tougher fitness standards, saying there would be “no more DEI, dudes in dresses, or gender delusion.”

Hegseth told attendees that military training would again become “scary, tough, and disciplined,” arguing that the armed forces had been weakened by “wokeness.” He insisted that physical standards needed to be gender neutral but said that "If women can make it, excellent, if they cannot, then so be it ... it will also mean that weak men won't qualify. This is combat".

The Living Nostradamus has warned that the meeting could deepen internal divides within the armed forces and unsettle US allies abroad. Allies may fear a retreat from international commitments, while rivals could read this as either weakness or hardening, he said.