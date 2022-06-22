Texas shooting: Robb Elementary School where 19 students, two teachers killed to be demolished

Robb Elementary School in Texas’ Uvalde—where 19 students and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman—will be demolished, city’s mayor Don McLaughlin has announced.

McLaughlin made the announcement on Tuesday during an emotional council meeting with residents demanding answers over the shooting, reports CNN. He, however, did not give a specific timeline for the demolition.

"You can never ask a child to go back or teacher to go back in that school ever," he said.

The announcement came hours after it was revealed that there were enough armed forces present to tackle the gunman three minutes after he entered the school, indicating police laxity. Moreover, it was further revealed that officers with heavier firepower and tactical equipment had arrived on the scene much earlier than first reported, but still didn't storm the classroom.

McLaughlin criticised the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and its leader, Col. Steven McCraw.

The Texas Rangers, a DPS agency, are leading the investigation into the shooting and McLaughlin told residents he was upset that he and other city officials have never been briefed on how the investigation is going.

The police commander on the day, Uvalde schools' police chief Pete Arredondo, has been heavily criticised, and parents and community members have called for him to resign.

US President Joe Biden had suggested knocking down the school, State Senator Roland Gutierrez told local media last month.

Notably, Robb Elementary will not be the first school to be demolished after a mass shooting.

Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, was razed after 20 students aged six and seven years old and six staff members were shot in 2012. A new school was built on the same land.

