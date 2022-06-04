Texas mass shooting: Victim’s parents, Uvalde school survivor sue gunmaker

The parents of one of the 19 children killed in the Uvalde elementary school mass shooting and a staff of the school have sued Daniel Defense, the gunmaker who produced the AR-15-style rifle used in the massacre, taking the first step in holding a gun manufacturer accountable for horrible tragedy.

Lawyers of Alfred Garza, father of Robb Elementary School student 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, requested in a letter on Friday that Daniel Defense provide information about its marketing to teens and children, reports Reuters.

"We ask you to begin providing information to us now, rather than force Mr. Garza to file a lawsuit to obtain it," said the letter.

"My purpose for being now is to honour Amerie Jo's memory," NPR news quoted Alfred Garza as saying.

His 10-year-old daughter was among the firsts to call 911 from inside her classroom before being shot.

"She would want me to do everything I can so this will never happen again to any other child. I have to fight her fight," he added.

The other lawsuit filed on Thursday in the Texas 38th Judicial District was from Robb Elementary speech pathology clerk Emilia "Amy" Marin.

She has urged the court to force company officials to sit for a deposition and produce materials related to the gunmaker's website, profits, lobbying, sales and marketing of AR-15-style rifles like the one used in the shooting.

The filings seek to determine if the gun manufacturer can be sued for how it promotes firearms.

"They're marketing to people who it's not reasonable should have guns ... and we think that may be young people," Don Flanary, Marin's attorney, was quoted as saying.

In US, gun makers are shielded by a federal law called the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act, or PLCAA, in which lawsuits can’t be filed against them over criminal use of their firearms.

However, the Connecticut Supreme Court in 2019 ruled that gun company Remington Arms could be sued by families of Sandy Hook victims under a PLCAA exception because the gunmaker Remington allegedly violated state marketing laws.

(With inputs from agencies)

