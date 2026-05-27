/Texas primary runoff election: Trump-backed Ken Paxton wins, defeats Sen. John Cornyn. Who is he?

US President Donald Trump strengthened his hold over the Republican Party on Tuesday (May 26) after his endorsed candidate, Ken Paxton, defeated incumbent Senator John Cornyn in a fiercely contested Texas Republican primary runoff. The race was quickly called by Fox News and CNN shortly after polls closed, marking another major political win for Trump as he continues to shape Republican politics ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. Cornyn, a four-term senator and former Republican whip, entered the race as the establishment favorite. However, Trump’s late endorsement dramatically shifted momentum toward Paxton, leaving Cornyn as another high-profile Republican incumbent unable to survive after falling out of alignment with the president.

The result highlighted the growing divide within the Republican Party ahead of November’s elections. While Trump-backed candidates often dominate primary races, party strategists remain concerned that some hard-right nominees could struggle in general elections. Paxton, currently serving as Texas attorney general, has weathered years of controversy, including a 2023 impeachment by the Republican-controlled Texas House, accusations of bribery and misconduct, and a highly publicised divorce. The 63-year-old was later acquitted by the Texas Senate and has consistently described the allegations against him as politically motivated.

Cornyn, by contrast, represented a more traditional conservative wing of the party. He has served in the Senate since 2002 and maintained strong connections with Republican leadership and major donors in Washington. In a Truth Social post over the weekend, Trump praised Paxton as a loyal ally, saying he had stood with ‘your favorite President, ME’ while criticizing Cornyn for not fighting hard enough for his agenda.

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Paxton will now face Democratic candidate James Talarico, a rising political figure who has gained national attention through strong fundraising and criticism of what he describes as a political system benefiting wealthy donors. Although Republicans remain favorites in Texas, a state Trump won by nearly 14 points in the 2024 presidential election, Democrats believe Paxton’s controversies could create a rare opportunity for a statewide breakthrough. Paxton’s victory is also expected to increase anxiety among Senate Republicans, many of whom privately encouraged Trump to support Cornyn. Some party leaders now fear they may need to spend heavily defending a seat that would normally be considered safely Republican.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune warned last week that challenges against incumbent senators could create political complications, saying Trump’s interventions may make advancing his agenda “more complicated.” Tensions inside the Republican Party have already surfaced on Capitol Hill, where some GOP lawmakers have publicly disagreed with Trump over Iran war powers, funding for a proposed White House ballroom, and his “anti-weaponization” compensation fund.

For Trump, however, the Texas runoff represented another success in what critics describe as a political revenge campaign. His endorsements have already helped unseat figures including Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, Kentucky Congressman Thomas Massie, and several Indiana lawmakers who opposed his redistricting plans.